Freeborn County woman injured when pickup truck hits tree

WELLS, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman was hurt when her pickup truck crashed Saturday afternoon in Faribault County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Beth Marie Hagmann, 64 of Emmons, was driving north on Highway 22 when she left the road near the intersection with 6th Street SW and hit a tree. The crash happened around 2:18 pm Saturday and sent Hagmann to Mayo Clinic Health Services in Albert Lea for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and Wells Police Department assisted with this accident.