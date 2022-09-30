Freeborn County Sheriff's Office is attempting to address low staffing levels

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says the department is at a critical level with staffing because of difficulties attracting and retaining employees.
Sheriff Kurt Freitag says the department has experienced staffing shortages for a number of years, but nothing like what they've seen over the last two years.
Sheriff Freitag blames the low staffing levels on federal and state politicians who have turned law enforcement into villains in addition to the pandemic.
“Who wants to get into law enforcement when this is what's thought of the law enforcement field? This is an honorable profession it always will be and we're doing our best to try and attract potential candidates to apply in Freeborn County and be part of our team and serve our community,” he emphasizes.
Sheriff Freitag had a conversation with the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners earlier this week where he brought up some incentives to attract more candidates.
That includes allowing paid time off new hires wouldn't normally have, a sign on bonus of up to $1,500, and raises after completion of the field training officer program.
He says when candidates are looking for a job, it comes down to comparing agencies' geographical location and starting wages
“Unfortunately we have to attract candidates with money. There's other things we can do and we're exploring that but the big one is money. Nothing talks louder than money.”
Freeborn County starting wages are significantly less than Albert Lea Police Department.
Freitag hopes commissioners will make some changes to get more candidates to consider working for Freeborn County.
Freeborn County Sheriff's Office is currently looking to fill 4 patrol deputies and 9 in the jail department.