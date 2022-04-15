Freeborn County sheriff to retire at end of 2022

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag is retiring.
He announced Friday that he will be stepping down at the end of 2022 after 29 years and two months in law enforcement, the last 27 of those years spent in Freeborn County.
“I took the office of sheriff in January 2015. I knew the position would be challenging and exciting, but I didn’t know just how rewarding those two terms would be,” says Sheriff Freitag. “We have accomplished so many things over nearly eight years, and I couldn’t have done it without the excellent staff who’ve been there with me on so many of our endeavors. I have met many good people over the years and I hope those friendships carry over into retired life.”
“I’ve enjoyed working with all of our leadership staff, deputies, dispatchers, officer support, ALPD, and other law enforcement partners,” concludes Freitag. “It truly has been a privilege to serve the people of our county for so many years.”