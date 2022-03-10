Freeborn County Public Health reflects on 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic

FREEBORN, Co., Minn. - Nobody could have known how much life would change a couple of years ago as this month marks the two year anniversary of when the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the U.S.
In that time the way health care workers and public health department operate has changed.
Whether it was Olmsted County Public Health or the Freeborn County Health Department they helped our communities navigate the pandemic when so much seemed uncertain but it did take a toll on staff members.
Health director Sue Yost explained, "It's been extremely stressful on all of our staff trying to get through this."
Freeborn County says daily operations changed significantly during the height of the pandemic with at-home visits halting, employees learning to work from home and the focus shifting to immunizations when they became available.
Yost said, "All of our staff were very busy as least for the first four or five months where we were doing clinics that were 500, 600 and 700 people a day so it took a lot of manpower."
Yost does say the hardest part and one of the lasting effects has been the stress and pressure put on staff.
"The roller coaster of COVID and everything has been a huge strain on our staff and just worrying about clients and worrying about the community. It's just been a huge roller coaster for everyone. It's been a great relief now that our numbers are down in the single digits for cases per day right now and it's been a huge relief for our staff members."
Yost does say operations are returning to somewhat normal with the county getting back to at-home visits. Although she says they're still limited and done with extra COVID-19 precautions.