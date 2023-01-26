Freeborn County meth means probation for Rochester man

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Freeborn County results in probation for an Olmsted County man.
Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation. Marlow pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. Charges of fourth-degree DWI were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
On May 27, 2021, Marlow was involved in an accident at the CR 36 ramp on westbound Interstate 90. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marlow was driving an SUV that rear-ended a truck. The Patrol says Marlow failed several field sobriety tests and a search of his vehicle found a baggie containing 56.63 grams of meth and a meth pipe.