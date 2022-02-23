Freeborn County man takes plea deal for over 100,000 child porn images

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of having over 100,000 computer images of child porn is taking a plea deal.
James Alan Rambo, 38 of Alden, pleaded guilty Wednesday to seven counts of possession of pornographic work of a minor under 13. Four additional counts will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on May 11 in Freeborn County District Court.
Rambo was arrested in October 2021 and charged with 11 child porn felonies. The Albert Lea Police Department says it searched a home where Rambo had lived in June 2021 and seized several computers, phones, flash cards, and hard drives. Court documents state a forensic examination by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found more than 100,000 child porn images on just one hard drive.
Prosecutors say over 29,000 images were of victims known to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.