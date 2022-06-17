Freeborn County man sentenced for shooting a suspected truck thief

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of shooting at someone stealing his truck is sentenced.
James Joseph Vinton, 39 of Glenville, was arrested September 26, 2021, and charged with second-degree assault and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers the safety of another.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Vinton’s home about a theft in progress. They arrived to find a pickup truck in a ditch and hung up on a fence and a man on the ground by the driver’s side of the truck with two puncture wounds to the back.
Investigators say Vinton told them he heard an engine rev, looked out the windows and saw someone stealing his truck. Court documents state Vinton got a .243 rifle, went outside, fired once over the truck, and then fired a second time at the truck. Vinton said he was trying to shoot the rear driver’s tire.
Vinton pleaded guilty to intentional discharge of a firearm and was sentenced Friday to two years of supervised probation.