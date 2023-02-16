Freeborn County man sentenced for nine crimes in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A crime spree in Winnebago County ends with nine guilty pleas and probation.
Eric William Jensen, 41 of Albert Lea, has been sentenced to two days in jail, 180 days in a residential correctional facility, and five years of supervised probation. Jensen has also been fined $1,250 after pleading guilty to third-degree burglary, two counts of driving while barred, two counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft, eluding, and OWI-first offense.
Investigators say Jensen broke into a farm building in rural Thompson and stole 2.5 gallons of gasoline on May 25, 2022. Jensen was then arrested on May 26, 2022, after refusing to pull over for law enforcement.
Court documents state there was a car chase through several farms fields and a foot pursuit through Myre Slough Wildlife Management Area. Law enforcement says Jensen was driving a red utility vehicle worth about $14,000 that had been reported stolen and the pursuit through planted fields caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.