Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast to South winds sustained at 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Driving may be difficult on east west oriented
roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Freeborn County man sentenced for beating his father with a baseball bat

Brandon Crews

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Beating his father with a baseball bat results in probation for a Freeborn County man. 

Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was sentenced Monday to up to two years of supervised probation for pleading guilty to third-degree assault. 

Crews was accused of hitting his father several times with a baseball bat and deliberately crashing his father’s pickup truck into a semi driven by Crews’ brother. 

Court documents state a dispute over personal property led to Crews becoming violent.  Investigators say the father suffered a broken jaw and other injuries while over $2,000 in damage was done to the semi and around $5,000 in damage was done to the pickup. 

Charges of second-degree assault and first-degree criminal damage to property were dropped as part of a plea deal. 

