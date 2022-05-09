Freeborn County man sentenced for beating his father with a baseball bat

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Beating his father with a baseball bat results in probation for a Freeborn County man.
Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was sentenced Monday to up to two years of supervised probation for pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Crews was accused of hitting his father several times with a baseball bat and deliberately crashing his father’s pickup truck into a semi driven by Crews’ brother.
Court documents state a dispute over personal property led to Crews becoming violent. Investigators say the father suffered a broken jaw and other injuries while over $2,000 in damage was done to the semi and around $5,000 in damage was done to the pickup.
Charges of second-degree assault and first-degree criminal damage to property were dropped as part of a plea deal.