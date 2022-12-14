Freeborn County man pleads guilty to theft, chase in North Iowa

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man charged with a rash of crimes in Winnebago County has pleaded guilty.
Eric Williams Jensen, 33, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary, two counts of driving while barred, two counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft, eluding, and OWI-first offense.
Jensen is accused of first breaking into a farm building in rural Thompson and stealing 2.5 gallons of gasoline on May 25. The following day, Jensen was arrested after allegedly refusing to pull over for law enforcement. That began a car chase through several farms fields and a foot pursuit through Myre Slough Wildlife Management Area. Investigators say Jensen was driving a red utility vehicle worth about $14,000 that had been reported stolen and the pursuit through planted fields caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.
His sentencing is now set for January 31, 2022.