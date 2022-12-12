Freeborn County man arrested for selling heroin/fentanyl mix pleads guilty

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of selling drugs, some of which contained deadly fentanyl, is pleading guilty.
Terrance Dotson Richard, 43 of Albert Lea, was arrested in December 2021 and charged with second-degree sale of drugs. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says Richard sold heroin to a confidential informant once in July 2021 and twice in August 2021.
Court documents state the drug sales totaled 8.41 grams and the heroin sold in August tested positive for fentanyl.
Richard pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree sale of drugs. His sentencing is scheduled for February 17, 2023.