Freeborn County Humane Society holds annual fundraiser

Freeborn County Humane Society Fundraiser

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Humane Society of Freeborn County held its annual Drive In and Donate fundraiser in downtown Albert Lea Friday.

Volunteers stood at the intersection of Clark Street and Broadway Avenue collecting donations from community members interested in helping the cause.

This year, the event also featured food trucks from vendors like Carpenter Coffee, Nel's Diner, and Erin's Street Bistro.

Robyn Joel, a volunteer fundraising coordinator, was impressed by the support neighbors have shown the organization.

"We've had a really good turnout today, especially out on the corners," she said earlier that day. "We've had a lot of people driving by and stopping, we've had people driving through the lot and stopping."

The money raised will help pay for veterinary expenses like vaccinations, spaying and neutering, and microchipping. 

