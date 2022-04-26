Freeborn County GOP elects youngest official as chairman

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-The Congressional District One GOP has a new chairman and he is 19 years old.
Aaron Farris was elected by a landslide vote at the Freeborn County GOP's convention on Saturday, making him one of the youngest, if not the youngest, elected officials for the GOP in southern Minnesota.
Hailing from Albert Lea, Farris tells KIMT he discovered politics at a young age.
At the age of 14, Farris said he was already working the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who he said was aware of his bid to become chairman before his death.
"I worked on his campaign for four years and it was just the best experience of my life. He truly was an incredible person and when I announced I was running for first district chair, Jim was still with us and I was planning on being the chair of a district that had an incoming Republican congressman that was going to have a relatively easy election cycle. Now, we are in a little bit different situation with the special elections, we have the endorsements and obviously what happened at our convention on Saturday, where we had no endorsement," Farris said.
As a young elected official, Farris said his main concern is to seek out potential GOP candidates and to garner younger Republican votes, which he said the party has struggled with.
"The way I am going to do that is just by reaching out and doing what I do best and what I have done since the beginning of my political involvement is talk to people. Young people are probably one of our most difficult demographics to get in contact with for a party because a lot of young people are not in tune to what is happening on the political stage. They do not really care as much necessarily, but it affects young people just as much as it does any other person," Farris said.
Farris was the CD1 GOP deputy chair last year and secretary prior to that position.