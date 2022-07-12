Freeborn County estimates $150,000 in damages after flash flooding last Tuesday

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County is declaring disaster after the county was hit with a large amount of rain last Tuesday causing some severe flash flooding and damaging both county and township roadways.
Freeborn County Emergency Management Director Rich Hall, says an estimated $150,000 in damages took place on gravel county and township roads in Freeman, Albert Lea, Pickerel Lake, Mansfield and Alden Townships, and possibly others as well.
After a damage assessment the county will ask the government to declare if Freeborn County qualifies for state funding to restore roads and cover uninsured losses.
“Unfortunately is not going to help individuals that had flooded basements or damage to their homes, this is simply going to help government agencies recover some funds,” explains Hall.
Hall is organizing trained teams to come in and help clean out some basements.
“We’re working through our volunteer organizations for people or individuals that were affected, but really this disaster declaration today is going to cover public buildings and public infrastructure,” he adds.
If the disaster declaration is approved, the state would be responsible for 75 percent of the repairs to the damages to public infrastructure, with the county paying the remaining share.
If you did have any individual damage Hall says to be sure to document it and email it to the county at em@co.freeborn.us.