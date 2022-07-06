Freeborn County Emergency Management still assessing damage caused by Tuesday's flash flood

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Freeborn County's Emergency Management Director Rich Hall said city and county officials are still assessing the damage caused by Tuesday's flash flood.
Flooding in Albert Lea caused damage to vehicles, houses and businesses along Main St.
John Bryand and his son, Jordan, live just off of Main St. and said the water was waist high Tuesday night.
Jordan Bryand said at one point he had to wade out into the flood waters to help a person who was stuck in their car, while John's black car was submerged halfway underwater.
John Bryand said to make matters worse, large vehicles were bulldozing through the waist high water, causing rippling effects through the streets.
"Last night that was, I mean my car was parked on the thing. The guy drove through it and it literally lifted my car up. I thought it was going to start floating away. People should just stay home. They should not even be driving or attempting if the water is so high that you can not drive through it. Do not go through it," John Bryand said.
Hall said the Red Cross is assisting community members and that there are clean up kits available for people affected by the flash flood.
"There are some clean out kits available through the Salvation Army, 302 Court if they want to pick those up and pick those up and like I said we are still assessing what type of damage has been done to roadways and all of that," Hall said.
MNDOT is currently working to create a water retention pond near Main St, according to Hall.