Freeborn County collision involving a combine injures one driver

ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Freeborn County Monday injured one person.
The Minnesota State Patrol says John Gayhard Bolinger, 72 of Albert Lea, was driving north on Highway 65 when he made contact with the northbound combine driven by Aaron Ellis Nasinec, 24 of Wells. The State Patrol says the collision happened a little before 5:30 pm near Trail Road 517.
Bolinger suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment. Nasinec was not hurt.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea, and Glenville Fire Department assisted with this crash.