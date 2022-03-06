Freeborn County collision injured two Saturday evening

ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a Saturday night collision in Freeborn County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 pm at the Highway 65/Interstate 35 interchange. Paul Edward Hanssen, 51 of Glenville, was driving south on 65 and a 17-year-old male driver was exiting the southbound ramp from I-35 when they crashed in the intersection.
A passenger in Hanssen’s vehicle, Brenda Kay Hanssen, 50 of Glenville, and a passenger in the teen driver’s vehicle, Anthony Bermudez Calvario, 18 of Albert Lea, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.