Freeborn County, Albert Lea pursue grant for emergency shelter

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Freeborn County and the city of Albert Lea is pursuing a grant from Homeland Security and Emergency Management to build an emergency shelter stationed in southeast Albert Lea.
The request for funding has been brought forth in consideration of those that are exposed to severe weather conditions and are unable to quickly access safe shelter.
With the location being set in mind for Sondergaard Park in Albert Lea, the county and city aim to cater to those in the surrounding area that do not have basements or are living in mobile home communities.
"We're interested in putting up a shelter in that area because we would be interested in providing some type of safe shelter area for those residents," said Freeborn County Emergency Management Director Rich Hall.
The funding for an extreme hazard shelter would come from FEMA, which would cover 75% of the costs.
Freeborn County and Albert Lea agreed to split the remaining 25% to ensure that their community is able to have an ideal shelter for harsh weather conditions like tornadoes and severe storms.
Eligible residents must live within a five-minute walking distance, or live within a half-mile of the shelter, as well as have no access to an immediate emergency shelter.
Should the grant be accepted, the project would serve nearly 1,500 residents in the area.