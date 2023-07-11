Free temporary bike racks available for rent in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three bike racks are now available for free to Rochester residents and organizations.
The racks, which offer up to 16 bike parking spaces, were bought with money from a Statewide Health Improvement Partnership grant given to the City of Rochester. The racks are available for the community to rent free of charge for various events where attendance volumes at the event location may exceed current bike parking capacity or where no bike parking is currently available.
The bike racks are also available to community organizations, businesses, nonprofits, etc. who wish to pilot bike parking in front of their establishment. That provides an option to test the use of bike parking before committing funds to permanent bicycle infrastructure.
Requests for bike racks for community events can be made here.
Organizations interested in requesting a bike rack to pilot bike parking at their establishment can do so here.