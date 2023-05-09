Free student tuition could be coming to some Minnesota college students

MINNESOTA-DFL lawmakers are sending the amended version of the "Higher Education Bill" to the state senate after it passed in the house 69-62.
The bill previously was in a conference committee as appointed lawmakers ironed out final provisions.
One of those new measures is the "North Star Promise," which would make college free for some students at public universities and state colleges, as well as tribal colleges.
Eligible students' families would be required to have an income of less than $80,000 dollars per year.
Those who do not meet the income requirements would still benefit from a tuition increase freeze at Minnesota State colleges for two years.
Students would also be required to be in good standing with their school, enrolled in at least one credit per semester, have not received their bachelors degree and fill out a Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA).
Lead MN's Student Vice President Karina Villeda said the bill would help make college more accessible and affordable for Minnesotans.
"I grew up in an area where we kind of were not given a chance to get a college degree. We were not told about FAFSA. We were not told about the PSEO program. This legislation would make higher education accessible to students, especially from low income families and diverse backgrounds," Villeda said.
State Rep. Marion O' Neill, who was the only GOP lawmakers on the conference committee, said she was, "completely frozen out of all discussions.”
