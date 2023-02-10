Free salt/sand mixture available to clear icy Rochester sidewalks

ROCHESTER, Minn. – With the freeze/thaw cycle causing problems for sidewalks this time of year, Rochester Public Works is reminding property owners they can get a free bucket of salt/sand mixture to deal with ice buildup.
Public Works says there are two locations where residents can find this mix: in the northeast behind the Fiesta Café in the Northbrook Shopping Center, and in the southwest at the end of 1 Avenue SW next to the former YMCA building. Buckets and shovels are not provide by the city. Residents are being encouraged to sweep up any salt and sand left on bare pavement to save it for future re-use and to prevent it from running off into nearby waterways.
City ordinance requires Rochester property owners with a public sidewalk or path abutting their property to fully remove snow and ice within 24-hours after a snowfall.