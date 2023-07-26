Free nitrate tests for well water at Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Free nitrate testing for water will be offered Thursday and Friday at the Olmsted County Fair.
Testing by the Olmsted Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Olmsted County Public Health Services will be conducted place at Graham Park in the Conservation Building from 3 to 7 pm Thursday and 2 to 6 pm Friday. To participate, bring a cup of water from your well in a clean plastic bag or glass container and it will be analyzed while you wait.
SWCD and OCPHS staff should provide results within 15 minutes.
Nitrate is a compound that naturally forms when nitrogen combines with oxygen or ozone. While nitrogen is essential for all living things, high nitrate levels, more than 10 milligrams per liter, in drinking water could pose harmful risks, especially to infants and pregnant women.
Nitrates can occur naturally in surface and groundwater without causing health problems but nitrate levels in well water often result from improper well construction and location. Improper disposal of human and animal waste or the overuse of chemical fertilizers can further increase nitrate levels. Sources of nitrate that can enter your well include fertilizers, septic systems, animal feedlots, industrial waste, and food processing waste. Wells could become more vulnerable to contamination after flooding, especially if the wells are shallow, poorly constructed, dug or bored, or submerged by floodwater for long periods.