...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Free nitrate tests for well water at Olmsted County Fair

Olmsted County Public Health Services

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Free nitrate testing for water will be offered Thursday and Friday at the Olmsted County Fair.

Testing by the Olmsted Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Olmsted County Public Health Services will be conducted place at Graham Park in the Conservation Building from 3 to 7 pm Thursday and 2 to 6 pm Friday.  To participate, bring a cup of water from your well in a clean plastic bag or glass container and it will be analyzed while you wait.

SWCD and OCPHS staff should provide results within 15 minutes.

Nitrate is a compound that naturally forms when nitrogen combines with oxygen or ozone.  While nitrogen is essential for all living things, high nitrate levels, more than 10 milligrams per liter, in drinking water could pose harmful risks, especially to infants and pregnant women.

Nitrates can occur naturally in surface and groundwater without causing health problems but nitrate levels in well water often result from improper well construction and location.  Improper disposal of human and animal waste or the overuse of chemical fertilizers can further increase nitrate levels.  Sources of nitrate that can enter your well include fertilizers, septic systems, animal feedlots, industrial waste, and food processing waste.  Wells could become more vulnerable to contamination after flooding, especially if the wells are shallow, poorly constructed, dug or bored, or submerged by floodwater for long periods.

