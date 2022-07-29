Free nitrate testing offered at Olmsted County Free Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you were at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds Conservation Building this week, Olmsted County provides free nitrate testing.
For private well owners, all you have to do is collect a cup of water from your well in a clean plastic bag or glass. Your sample will be analyzed with results within 15 minutes.
Nitrate levels are important to test for because they can have adverse health effects, especially on infants affecting the way blood carries oxygen leading to "blue baby syndrome."
There are a large number of private well owners in Olmsted County.
“The knowledge to see what is in their water, to see where their nitrate levels are at - we hope it keeps in their brain to routinely test their well,” says Environmental Lab Technician, Tim Peterson.
He says it can also be an indicator of other issues that could be impacting your well.
“It’s important to know what you're drinking, know the source of your water, and make sure that it is clean healthy water for you and your family.”
If there are high nitrate levels detected, certified testing is offered though the Olmsted County Water Lab.
If you missed this one, the county offers free nitrate testing at different events throughout the year.