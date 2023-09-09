Free heart screenings in memory of student

PLAIVIEW, Minn.-Play for Patrick held a free heart screening event today at Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School. It was dedicated to former Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School student Aidan Miller, who died of an unknown heart condition of July 22nd, 2019. At the event, kids could get their height and weight measured and have their blood pressure checked. While children were going through the heart screenings, their parents were able to learn how to perform CPR and use an automated external defibrillator.
“I think Aidan would be really proud. I think after what happened to him I think he would want his friends and other-other students to be able to get their hearts checked cuz there was so much that we didn’t know before he passed away, so I think he’d be really proud," Karen Miller, the event organizer & Aidan's mom, said.
She said that she would like to organizer another free heart screening event next year in order to continue bringing awareness to heart health.