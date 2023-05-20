Free eye care clinic at The Landing MN

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Zumbro Valley Medical Society held a free eye care clinic today at The Landing MN as part of their "Street Medicine Initiative." Medical students were there to help with vision screenings and specialists gave comprehensive eye exams and could diagnose common eye conditions such as glaucoma. If a physician determined that a guest needed glasses, that guest could pick up a pair at that location right then or in a few weeks. Zoë Fanning, a Mayo Clinic medical student, explained why she's enjoyed the work.
“I think one of the biggest reasons why it’s been important and fib it-why it’s been fulfilling, at least for me, to be involved in opportunities like this is to help build relationships within the community," Fanning said.
The Zumbro Valley Medical Society plans to provide additional glasses and eye care through street rounds and drop-in clinics at additional locations in the future.