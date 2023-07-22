Free dental health clinic coming to Winona High School

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Children’s Dental Health Services says it will hold a free dental clinic exclusively for children on medical assistance or without insurance in Winona.
A dentist, dental therapist, dental hygienists, dental assistants, and office staff will travel to Winona High School on August 8 & 9, with portable dental equipment to provide preventative care and dental exams to children who do not have equal access to dental care. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Children's Dental Health Services office at 507-529-0436.
The Minnesota Department of Health has designated Winona as a full provider shortage area, with no providers accepting patients on medical assistance and the cost of care being too high for uninsured patients. Children’s Dental Health Services is partnering with Winona Area Schools and will be holding clinics throughout the district during the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Children participating will have access to a 6-month follow-up cleaning at their school.
“We appreciate all of our partnerships, but our partnership with local schools holds a special place in our hearts,” says Sarah Hayes Anderson, Executive Director of Children’s Dental Health Services. “They allow us to fulfill our mission of removing obstacles and providing access to dental care.”
Children’s Dental Health Services provides preventative services to children at over 70 schools in Southeastern Minnesota.