Free construction training offered in Rochester for women and minorities

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Women, minorities, and disadvantaged individuals will be able to get free training on highway and heavy construction thanks to a new four-week program in Rochester.
The training is made possible by an award from Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and is supported by the City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center. Officials say it has been hard for local contractors to meet workforce participation goals of 8% for women and 15% for people of color.
The program will be held at Workforce Development, Inc. located in Heintz Center at Rochester Community and Technical College. Local 405 Laborers Union trainers will conduct OSHA 30 and CPR/First Aid/AED training and participants will also receive flagger training, qualifying them for flagger positions on MnDOT projects. Local contractors will have the opportunity to interview class participants.
Classes will start on April 18 and April 15 is the last day to apply. To learn more, contact a local Workforce Development, Inc. office or call 507.512.0494.