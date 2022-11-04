Free bike storage offered to troops

MASON CITY, Iowa-Harley-Davidson of Mason City is helping support the troops in a rather unique way. They're offering members of 1133d Transportation Company a place to store their bikes for free while they're deployed. The dealership will make sure the bikes are kept covered, secure and in good working order. Harley-Davidson of Mason City's Dealer Operator Stephen Minert said he's happy to help.
“I’m actually proud. I’m proud of the 1133d, and I’m proud of what they’re doing for us. They’re making a long trip this Sunday, and we want to make sure the last thing they’re worried about is their motorcycle," Minert said.
Members of 1133d Transportation Company can drop off their bikes at Harley-Davidson of Mason City through Sunday. If for some reason something happens to the bikes, don't worry. They're fully insured by the dealership.