Free admission to Minnesota State Parks on Friday

MINNESOTA-If you're looking for something to do on Friday, you can check out one of Minnesota's many state parks and recreation areas for free. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will waive entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas. The goal of these days is to encourage people to enjoy nature. Sara Berhow, a public relations specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said people should embrace nature and leave the comfort of their technology.
“We all have a lot of technology that we have access to, and sometimes it becomes easy to sit in front of one of the many screens that we all have in our lives, and-and I think even people who appreciate nature might wanna take a conscious step to spend more time in it and-and away from the screens," Berhow said.
You're probably closer than you think to a state park or recreation area. For most people in Minnesota, there's likely one within thirty miles.