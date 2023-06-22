 Skip to main content
Franklin County man shot dead by law enforcement was armed with a pellet gun

DCI investigating an officer-involved shooting in Franklin County

SHEFFIELD, Iowa – Law enforcement has now identified the man shot dead by Franklin County deputies on Tuesday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says deputies were sent to 1124 W. Gilman Street in Sheffield at 9:42 pm to deal with a domestic dispute.  When deputies arrived, they say they encountered Matt Davis, 30 of Hampton, and Davis was holding a handgun.

Deputies say Davis was arguing with family members who had locked themselves inside the house and called 911.  Davis reportedly refused orders to drop his gun, walked toward the deputies, and then pointed the gun at a passing vehicle and at the deputies.

The deputies then shot at Davis, hitting him once.  Davis died at the scene.  No deputies were injured.

DCI and the Iowa State Patrol were called in to investigate and say the weapon Davis pointed at deputies was a pellet gun and the confrontation was recorded on deputies’ body cameras.  Upon completion of the investigation, all investigative results will be forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for review.   

Franklin Co. Officer shooting June 22 2023

Photo of Davis' weapon.  Courtesy of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

