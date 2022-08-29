Franklin County man sentenced for stealing vehicle in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing and then destroying a car means jail time for a Hampton man.
Joseph Alan Howell, 27, was been sentenced to 74 days in jail and three to five years of supervised probation. That’s the result of consecutive sentences for pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, second-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree theft.
Howell was arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang in Nora Springs on March 24, then destroying the vehicle. Law enforcement says the Mustang was later found abandoned in Keokuk County.