"Frankenstuffie" family class at Rochester Art Center

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Art Center hosted a "frankenstuffie" class today. Nicole Havekost, a local artist, showed people how to take apart stuffed animals using different tools. She then showed them some simple hand-sewing techniques so they could reassemble the parts into new creatures.
“It’s interesting when I have kids come that can’t quite let go of the stuffed animal as it is, whether they brought their own or they see a fabulous brand-new stuffed animal that’s available on the table, and it takes a little bit of maturity to see the stuffed animals as a raw material that can be turned into something else, so it’s really wonderful to see that transition in them where they can let go of the nostalgia for the stuffed animal and turn it into this brand-new creature," Havekost said.
The Rochester Art Center is hoping to bring this class back sometime this fall.