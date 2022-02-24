Fourth man sentenced for Mower County armed robbery spree

AUSTIN, Minn. – A series of armed robberies in Mower County is sending a fourth and final man to prison.
Nathaniel Gerome Davenport, 19 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to four years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 431 days already served. He pleaded guilty in June 2021 to first-degree aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery. Davenport has also been ordered to pay $3,667.47 in restitution with his three co-defendants.
Four men were charged in connection with four December 2020 robberies:
- Apollo II gas station in Austin on December 6, 2020
- Dollar General Store in Austin on December 8, 2020
- Corky’s Corner convenience store in Adams on December 9, 2020
- Freeborn County Co-op in Lyle on December 11, 2020
Toby James Gogolewski of Lyle was previously sentenced to six years and three months in prison.
Ladevin Martaz Hardin of Austin was ordered to spend four years and two months behind bars.
Patrick Harris Alston of Austin was also sentenced to three years and six months in prison.
Police say a knife was used in all of the robberies.