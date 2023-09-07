Four teens arrested for shooting near Rochester bowling alley

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Four people have been arrested in connection with gunfire in Rochester.
Gunshots were reported around 8:15 pm on August 31 in the 2800 block of Northern Valley Drive, near Bowlocity. Bullet holes were found in an apartment and two vehicles and 20 shell casings were recovered in the area.
The Rochester Police Department, with help from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants Wednesday at two homes in the 6800 block of Chester Heights Drive SE. Officers say they found gun parts and a vehicle that was hit by gunfire during the shooting incident.
Raul Rios, 18 from Chester, and a 16-year-old male were arrested Wednesday. Lebron Benson Giwa, 18 of Rochester, and a 14-year-old male were arrested Thursday morning.
All four are facing charges of drive-by shooting, second-degree assault, and reckless discharge of a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing the Rochester Police Department says more arrests and charges are expected.