Four people, including three from Albert Lea, injured in collision near the Twin Cities

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia
will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday.
The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke
elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in
poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday
with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This
alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air;
Quality Advisory for Particulates...in effect until noon CDT Sunday.;

The Advisory will be in effect for all counties in Wisconsin;
including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,;
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.;

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy;
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of;
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public;
is not likely to be affected.;

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality;
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Four people, including three from Albert Lea, injured in collision near the Twin Cities

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnesota State Patrol good 3.jpg

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. – A two-vehicle crash near the Twin Cities sends four people to the hospital.

It happened around 12:10 am Saturday on Interstate 35E.  The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by Nancy Ann Heideman, 60 of Albert Lea, was southbound hauling a boat when a car driven by Nraughli Vang, 28 of South Saint Paul, entered the interstate going the wrong way from Cliff Road.

The State Patrol says Vang was heading north in the southbound lanes and immediately collided head-on with Heideman.

Vang suffered what are described as life-threatening injuries.  Nancy Heideman and two of her passengers, Desirae Ann Heideman, 25 of Albert Lea, and Randy Jay Heideman, 57 of Albert Lea, suffered non-life threatening injuries.  All were taken to Regions Hospital for treatment.

The Eagan police and fire departments and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this accident.

Tags

Recommended for you