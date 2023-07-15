Four people, including three from Albert Lea, injured in collision near the Twin Cities

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. – A two-vehicle crash near the Twin Cities sends four people to the hospital.
It happened around 12:10 am Saturday on Interstate 35E. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by Nancy Ann Heideman, 60 of Albert Lea, was southbound hauling a boat when a car driven by Nraughli Vang, 28 of South Saint Paul, entered the interstate going the wrong way from Cliff Road.
The State Patrol says Vang was heading north in the southbound lanes and immediately collided head-on with Heideman.
Vang suffered what are described as life-threatening injuries. Nancy Heideman and two of her passengers, Desirae Ann Heideman, 25 of Albert Lea, and Randy Jay Heideman, 57 of Albert Lea, suffered non-life threatening injuries. All were taken to Regions Hospital for treatment.
The Eagan police and fire departments and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this accident.