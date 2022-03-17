Four killed, one hurt in eastern Iowa collision Wednesday afternoon

CLINTON, Iowa – Four people are dead and one was injured in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in eastern Iowa.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just before 5 pm in the 4100 block of Highway 16, northeast of Clinton. A westbound 2014 Chevy Cruze and an eastbound 2014 Honda Odyssey crashed head-on.
The State Patrol says the driver of the Chevy Cruze and the driver and two passengers in the Honda Odyssey were killed while a third passenger in the Odyssey was transported to the hospital by ambulance in serious condition. The names of the dead and injured have not been released. The State Patrol says three of those killed were not wearing a seat belt.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Andover Fire Department and Ambulance, Goose Lake Fire Department, Charlotte Fire Department, and Clinton Ambulance assisted with this collision.