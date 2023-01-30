 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Lowest wind chills mostly
as low as 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Four electric co-ops in North Iowa and SE Minnesota issue a peak energy alert

  • 0
Peak Alert

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert starts at 5 pm for thousands of people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar say their members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional grid.  Co-op members with grain dryers, voluntary manual standby generators, and dairy water heaters will be affected from approximately 4:50 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The co-ops say members can conserve electricity during this peak alert period by setting their heating systems to at least 68 degrees; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave instead of the oven to cook; charging electric vehicles later in the evening; and refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems.

Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are all Touchstone Energy® cooperatives and members of Dairyland Power Cooperative which generates and transmits reliable electric power to 62 counties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois.

Tags

Recommended for you