 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT today.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Fountain Lake dredging project hitting financial snag

  • Updated
  • 0

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Fountain Lake draws in tourists, boaters and anglers from near and far year-round. But on the lake's bottom, there's all kinds of sediment that contains phosphorus that has washed into the lake over the years; that sediment can kick start algae growth, and it's something the Shell Rock River Watershed District is hoping to avoid.

Since 2017, the lake has been dredged one phase at a time, with sediment being stored up-stream from the lake. The third and final phase of the project would run from Pioneer Park southeast towards Bridge Avenue. While some of the cost is being paid through local option sales tax dollars, another funding resource comes from the state of Minnesota's bonding bill, with this year's bill having yet to be passed. The district has submitted a bonding request of $8.5 million to go towards the project.

Administrator Andy Henschel has been pushing for the third phase to commence, and has reached out to local representatives for their support.

"We've removed 1.2 million cubic yards of material from the lake. It's been our emphasis to keep pushing to get phase 3 done, which would be the final phase of the lake."

"We hear from a lot of the locals about what we're doing. We definitely see it with the fishing community, with the environment we've created with the removal of the soft sediment in the lake. We're starting to see some feedback from the community."

If there is no bonding bill passed this year, Henschel says that Phase 3 could be delayed by two more years.

Recommended for you