Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.
Locally higher amounts up to 4 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast, central and southeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Foul play not suspected in missing North Iowa man

Travis Kummer

Travis Kummer.  Photos courtesy of the Mason City Police Department.

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are looking for a man who has been missing for over two weeks.

The Mason City Police Department says Travis Kummer, 38, was reported missing on February 18.  Police say family members reported Kummer had last been seen in Mason City on February 11.

An investigation into his disappearance is underway but police say there is no suspicion of foul play.  Kummer is described as about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.  He was last seen with a shaved head.

Anyone with information about Kummer’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

