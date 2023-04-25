Fort Dodge murder suspects plead not guilty

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Two men accused of a Christmas Day killing in Webster County are pleading not guilty.
Lakendrick Antown Mosely, 31 of Fort Dodge, and Darwin Laquell Green Jr., 27 of Fort Dodge, are both charged with first-degree murder. They are accused of shooting MonTreail Dungy, 46 of Fort Dodge, to death on December 25, 2022.
Mosley and Green were arrested in Fillmore County, Minnesota, in March after a “shelter in place” order was issued for residents.
Mosley has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for May 15. Green’s pre-trial hearing is set for May 26. No date is set for the beginning of either trial.