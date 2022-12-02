 Skip to main content
Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County

Justice

GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison.

Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt.  Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.

Thompson pleaded not guilty but a jury convicted him in July of possession with intent to deliver meth and failure to use a drug tax stamp.  Thompson was sentenced Friday in Hancock County District Court to up to 25 years behind bars but will only have to serve a little more than four years before becoming eligible for parole.

