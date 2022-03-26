Former Zumbrota mayor is running for Minnesota Senate

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – Former mayor of Zumbrota Brad Drenckhahn is running for the Minnesota State Senate.
Drenckhahn is running for the DFL nomination in State Senate District 20, which includes parts of Goodhue, Wabasha, Winona, Dakota, and Olmsted counties.
“This is my home, and in my view, the best part of Minnesota to live in and raise a family,” says Drenckhahn. “I want to make sure discussions in Saint Paul that directly impact our future include the values and priorities we share.”
Drenckhahn points to his time as mayor, where he says he worked closely with a broad range of main street businesses and industries to promote the region and support new and existing businesses.
“The women and men who own these businesses provide good jobs that allow people to stay in our hometowns,” says Drenckhahn. “And the people that shop in our stores and eat in our restaurants and buy our products and services are putting their hard earned money back into our economy. We should be doing everything possible to support and expand our local economy so our small town way of life remains a great option for our children and grandchildren.”