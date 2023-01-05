Former youth pastor sentenced in southern Minnesota for sexual conduct with a teen

OWATONNA, Minn. – A former youth pastor has been sentenced for sexual conduct with a teenage girl.
Sean Patrick Masopust, 33 of Owatonna, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in October 2022 and was sentenced Thursday in Steele County District Court to 10 years of supervised probation, 28 days in the Steele County Jail, and a $1,000 fine.
Masopust was arrested in February and accused of inappropriate contact with a youth group member at Northridge Church in the summer of 2018 when Masopust was 28 and the victim was 17.
Owatonna police say they were informed of the inappropriate behavior in December 2021 by Northridge Church. Investigators say the relationship involved social media messages, nude photos, and some physical contact but no sexual intercourse. The victim told law enforcement Masopust initiated the relationship and she just went along with it.