Former West Hancock music teacher pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation of a student

GARNER, Iowa - - A trial is now set for a former music teacher at West Hancock Community School District accused of sexual conduct with a student.
Steve Michael Heston, 44 of Elkader, has entered not guilty pleas to sexual exploitation by a school employee and enticing a minor under 16 for sexual purposes. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 31.
Court documents state Heston was working as a music teacher when he “engaged in a pattern, practice, or scheme of sexual conduct with a minor that he had direct supervisory authority over as a student.” This conduct allegedly happened during the 2020-2021 school year and continued into the summer of 2022. Investigators say it involved communications in person, through the internet, and using school technology.
Heston resigned from the West Hancock school district in March 2022. He was arrested in March 2023.