Former West Hancock educator accused of sexual exploitation of a student

GARNER, Iowa – A former music teacher at West Hancock Community School District has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a student.
Steve Michael Heston, 44 of Britt, is facing charges of enticing a minor under 16 for sexual purposes and sexual exploitation by a school employee. Law enforcement says that when Heston was working as a music teacher at West Hancock Middle School in Kahawha, he “engaged in a pattern, practice, or scheme of sexual conduct with a minor that he had direct supervisory authority over as a student.”
Court documents say contact between Heston and the student happened during the 2020/2021 school year and into the summer of 2022 and involved communications in person, through the internet, and using school technology.
Heston resigned from the West Hancock school district in March 2022. A criminal complaint against him was filed on Tuesday and Heston was arrested on Thursday.