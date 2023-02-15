Former Rochester tennis coach sentenced for sexual conduct with a minor

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former tennis coach at the Rochester Athletic Club has been sentenced for sexual conduct with a minor.
Bradley John Dorsher, 40 of Brandon, was ordered Wednesday to spend 19 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, two years on supervised probation, and either perform 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine. Dorsher pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in August 2022. A charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed.
Court documents state that Dorsher made sexual comments and engaged in unwanted sexual touching with a minor female he met through tennis lessons in 2017 and 2018. Investigators say the victim made a complaint to the Rochester Athletic Club in 2020 and Dorsher resigned after that.