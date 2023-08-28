 Skip to main content
Former Rochester police officer sentenced for drunken crash, sex crime charges dropped

  • Updated
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former police officer pleads guilty in a drunken crash and gets sex crime charges dismissed.

Joshua Paul Laber, 45 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to DWI and obstructing the legal process.  Charges of fourth-degree assault and collision with an unattended object were dropped.

Laber was arrested in November 2021 after Rochester police say Laber side-swiped a vehicle in the 100 block of 10th Street NW before he struck a fire hydrant, a stop sign, ran into a deck, and crashed into the steps.

He’s now been sentenced to two years on supervised probation and fined $800.

Laber, who resigned from the Rochester Police Department in April 2016, was accused of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of child porn in March 2020.  Those criminal charges have now been dismissed.

