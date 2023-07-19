Former Rochester police officer pleads not guilty to sex crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Rochester police officer accused of criminal sexual conduct is pleading not guilty.
Timothy Robert Morgenstern, 23 of Rochester, was charged in January with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and using minors in a sexual performance. Court documents state Morgenstern exchanged sexual messages and images on social media with a victim under the age of 18 and had sexual intercourse with that victim.
Morgenstern was hired by the Rochester Police Department (RPD) in October 2021. The crimes allegedly happened in May 2022. RPD says it got a report about Morgenstern’s alleged offenses in September 2022 and he was fired in October 2022.
A trial is now set to start January 29, 2024, in Olmsted County District Court.