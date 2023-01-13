Former Rochester police officer charged with sex crimes with underage victim

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former police officer has been charged with criminal sexual conduct.
The Rochester Police Department (RPD) says Timothy Morgenstern, 22 of Rochester, was hired as an officer on October 7, 2021. RPD says it got a report about Morgenstern on September 29, 2022, and took the following action:
· The initial report was made to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and shared with RPD administration because the alleged crime took place in the City of Rochester. Recognizing a conflict of interest, RPD requested OCSO conduct an independent, complete and thorough investigation.
· RPD placed Morgenstern on administrative leave before his next shift.
· RPD terminated Morgenstern on October 6, 2022.
Chief Jim Franklin shares, “The conduct outlined in this case is inconsistent with the core values of our department,” says Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin.
Morgenstern is accused of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and use of a minor in a sexual performance. Court documents state Morgenstern is accused of exchanging sexual messages and images on social media with a victim under the age of 18 and having sexual intercourse with that victim.
RPD says Morgenstern received two letters of appreciation and no discipline while working as a Rochester police officer and the alleged sex crime occurred while he was off-duty.
The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office referred the case to the Fillmore County Attorney’s Office for review.