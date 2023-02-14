Former Rochester company's CFO is sentenced for embezzling over $600,000

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former executive who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from Reichel Foods has been sentenced.
Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was ordered Tuesday to spend three years of supervised probation and either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.
Law enforcement says Wiechmann, Reichel’s Chief Financial Officer and the second-highest ranking executive in the company, charged $603,172.96 of his personal expenses to company credit cards between April 1997 and March 18, 2021. Investigators say Wiechmann used company money to pay for entertainment, meals, hotels, airline tickets, a custom alarm service, and other retail products from stores such as Fleet Farm, Menards, Loews, Sams Club, Costco, and H-Vee. Wiechmann was also accused of keeping the credit card reward points from his unauthorized purchases.
Wiechmann was charged in September 2021 and pleaded guilty to felony theft by swindle in November 2022.